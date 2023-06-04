Next on The Lowdown: Former Kumasi Mayor Kojo Bonsu speaks about luxurious childhood, life as a politician

The former Mayor of Kumasi and a contender in the just-ended NDC presidential primaries, Kojo Bonsu is our guest for the next edition of The Lowdown on GhanaWeb TV.

The host of The Lowdown, Daniel Oduro, sits with the businessman and a one-time contender in the GFA presidential race to bare it all about his childhood and his motivation for becoming a politician.



In this episode of getting personal with the politician, Kojo Bonsu stated that he was born with a silver spoon in his mouth.



He also added that he was motivated to enter politics because of the indiscipline nature of Ghanaians as he wants to be the one to instil and enforce discipline in Ghanaian society.



Thus, the politician mentioned that he looks forward to creating a system that allows students to serve in the county’s military service for two years, regardless of the professional path one wants to chart. This, he said will build the spirit of discipline in Ghanaians.



In this episode of GhanaWeb TV’s flagship programme, Kojo Bonsu revealed his readiness to work with the NDC flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama as a running mate and vice should he offer and be elected into office come 2025.

Watch this captivating conversation with Daniel Oduro and Kojo Bonsu on The Lowdown on Monday, June 5, 2023, on GhanaWeb TV.



Watch a preview of the interview below:











