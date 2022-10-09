Next on The Lowdown: Is the Zongo of yesterday the Zongo of today?

What comes to your mind when 'Zongo' is mentioned? Just so you know, everything you just thought of are used to describe these areas of settlement.

But, can the Zongo communities of today still be described by the negative tags you thought of?



Find out in the next episode of The Lowdown on GhanaWeb TV as Ismail Akwei sits with Mahmoud Jajah, the founder and CEO of the ZongoVasion Hub, an initiative that develops the Zongo youth in tech, arts, entrepreneurship, among others.



Mahmoud Jajah, in spite of the bad publicity the Zongo has, believes that there are more to the communities other than the negative tags.



Jajah however noted that more could be done in the communities though the Zongo of today has improved a lot in the sense of development, skills and education.

Watch this interesting and compelling episode of The Lowdown for a huge perception and perspective change on Monday, October 10, 2022, on GhanaWeb TV.



Watch excerpts of the interview below:



