Next on The Lowdown: The daunting challenges of rent in Ghana

The all-new season of The Lowdown for 2023 brings you answers to the pressing issues in the country, personality profiles, educating and eye-opening discussions.

For the first episode of the year, Daniel Oduro sits with the Head of PR at the Rent Control Department (RCD), Emmanuel Hovey Kporsu, and Frederick Opoku, the Secretary-General of the National Tenant Union of Ghana (NATUG), as they address the many challenges of rent in the country.



Despite the newly-introduced National Rental Assistance Scheme by the Ministry of Works and Housing, Frederick Opoku believes that the government can do better by building more houses in the country.



He, therefore, said that for the next election manifesto, it will be 'no house, no vote' as his outfit represents over 18 million Ghanaians.



Mr. Emmanuel Hovey Kporsu, from the RCD, however lamented the lack of vehicles at his premises as it impedes their movements and their swift interventions in rent issues when the need arises.

He further added that out of the 58 offices of the RCD across the country, they can only boast of 4 cars nationwide.



These and many other issues are highlighted in this episode of The Lowdown. Watch this revealing episode on Monday, February 13, 2023 on GhanaWeb TV.



