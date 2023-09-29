Next on The Lowdown: There is no position bigger than the Dormaahene - Oseadeeyo Agyemang Badu

Osagyefo Oseadeeyo Dr. Nana Agyemang Badu II is a man who usually stokes controversies whenever he speaks.

The Dormaahene, however, doesn’t buy into the controversial tag conferred on him because he only speaks on facts and issues that have adverse impacts on the Ghanaian populace.



The overlord of the people of the Dormaa Traditional Area is our guest for the next episode of GhanaWeb TV’s flagship programme, The Lowdown.



Oseadeeyo Agyemang Badu II in next week’s episode of The Lowdown debunks the assertion that he is a member of the NDC.



The Dormaahene, who is a High Court judge, further states that it will never be a big deal should he be ousted from the judiciary service or be prohibited from becoming a Supreme Court judge due to his utterances because there is no position bigger than the Dormaahene title he holds.



“There is no position bigger than the Dormaahene. No, no, no. I’ve been a High Court judge for 13 years and I can decide today, I’m leaving the bench. It will not affect me in any way,” Dormaahene said.

Oseadeeyo Agyemang Badu II also added that he will never allow the president go about any oil prospects in his town should they ever find such treasure.



“If the oil were mainly in Dormaa unless the president kills me,” he said in Twi.



These and many bombshells are captured in the next episode of The Lowdown on GhanaWeb TV.



Watch it on Monday, October 2, 2023, at 12:00 pm on GhanaWeb TV.



Watch some excerpts of the interview below:





