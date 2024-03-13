Ngleshie Adedenta coronate Naa Dedei as developmental queen mother

Naa Dedei Osanyanyina

Ngleshie Adedenta has held a coronation ceremony for Naa Dedei Osanyanyina, as the Noyaa Manye of the area.

Naa Dedei has done a lot for the community and the elders thought it wise to install her as the developmental queen mother to encourage her to do more.



Speaking during the ceremony, she said education is her foremost priority, and that she is working on a scholarship scheme for the children in the area.



She has come to change that bad narrative that children in the area prefer other things to education.

"I want children in this community to go school and the best way to do it is to give them scholarships," she said.



Manye Naa Dedei also noted that her doors are always open for the people of Adedenta.



Some of the dignitaries who attended the coronation include King Ayi Tunmaa II, the president and founder of Ga-Dangme Lands Administration, Abola Mantse Nii Kofi Tuadan III, and Nii Okine.