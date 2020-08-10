Regional News

NiPDA organizes town hall meet on public finance

The Ningo Prampram District Assembly (NiPDA) has organized a town-hall meeting on the use of public funds.

Organized in conjunction with the Centre for Democratic Development (CDD), it provided the platform for questions and answers on spending and projections in thematic areas including health, sanitation and education.



Speaking to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) after the presentation at Tsopoli, Mr Jonathan Teye Doku, District Chief Executive (DCE) of Ningo Prampram, said measures were in place to ensure that local residents got all the critical social amenities.



Mr Doku observed that funds available to the district were not enough which meant that a lot of projects budgeted for could not be realized, “And that was the reason why some projects designed for some communities within the Ningo Prampram district could not be undertaken,” Mr. Doku said.



The DCE hoped that NiPDA would be elevated to a municipality status “and that would give us some other departments such as the Urban Road Department that would make it easy to have a budget for road construction.”



In that regard, Mr. Doku informed that some road construction proposition had been forwarded to the Ministry of Roads and Highways and that work would soon commence on such projects to deal with the road challenges they faced in the district.

The District Development Planning Officer for NiPDA, Mr. Francis Essandoh, in a presentation, outlined some of the projects undertaken by the Assembly, which included the construction of CHPS Compound and other amenities at Ayetepa and Mobole, the construction and rehabilitation of schools at Afienya, Mataheko, Old Ningo, Prampram, and Miotso.



Other projects were the construction of a toilet facility at Lotsoubuer, the construction of accommodation facilities for national service personnel posted to the District, the construction of feeder roads and drain slabs at Mobole, Afienya, Dodowa, and Prampam, and the ongoing construction of market sheds at Old Ningo, Prampram, Tsopoli and Miotso to boost economic activities.



Mr. Essandoh indicated that a pavilion for an ambulance in Prampram would be erected as potable water, sanitation and hygiene facilities would be provided in Old Ningo, Prampram, Miotso, Ayetepa and Tsopoli.



“Furniture would be supplied to Old Ningo and Prampram schools. A Coastal Defence facility would also be constructed in the district this year,” he said.

