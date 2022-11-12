Nifa S.H.S. in a mess as infrastructure rots away

Some students of the school have expressed disapointment over the state of infrastructure

Source: Richard Obeng Bediako, Contributor

Pictures and videos available to Myoriginalonline.com shows that all is not well at Nifa Senior High School located at Adukrom-Akuapem in the Okere District of the Eastern Region.

The once pride of Okere is in a mess, majority of the infrastructure in the school are rotting away, from classrooms, dining hall, the boy’s dormitory, and washrooms among others.



Majority of louvre blades at the school’s dining hall which also serves as Assembly Hall are all gone off.



The situation at the boys’ dormitory is disheartening. The roofs leak badly so when it rains the rooms are flooded destroying the properties of the students.



A second-year student who spoke to Myoriginalonline's Richard Obeng Bediako on condition of anonymity said, “We are living in a mess, Nifa is not as it used to be some years ago. If I had known that this is how Nifa is I would not have chosen it. Our dormitory is in a very bad state. Louvre blades are all gone off. The place is also cold so you can imagine what we are going through especially in the rainy season.”



He also said, “I believe the P.T.A. and the old students can do something to help us. The P.T.A. should be brought here to see things for themselves. I believe the P.T.A. should contribute something to improve the infrastructure here.”





The school also lacks tables and chairs to enhance effective teaching and learning. Some students have to put their books on their laps to write.



Efforts to speak to the Headmaster of the school Dr Philip Victor Akoto on the state of infrastructure were unsuccessful.







