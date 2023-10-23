Nigel Gaisie makes shocking revelation about Supt. George Asare

Prophet Nigel Gaisie, the Founder and Leader of Prophetic Hill Chapel, has made a startling revelation regarding the challenges he has faced over the past seven years since in his journey to achieving prominence as a prophet.

He claims to have endured various forms of intimidation, citing encounters with some personnel within the Ghana police service.



Nigel Gaisie has alleged that Superintendent George Asare of the Ghana Police Service, who was captured in a discussion with the former Northern Regional chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Chief Bugri Naabu, aimed at replacing the current Inspector-General of Police, was one of the individuals who allegedly intimidated him.



Gaisie states that his cars were confiscated and police presence was unnaturally increased during most of his church services at Mile 7 in Accra.



In an interview with UTV, he revealed, "This same Supt. George Asare may have been purposely be assigned to intimidate me and seize my vehicles. Even during one of my church services, around 30 personnel gathered at my premises.



" Some people have leveled allegations against me to the extent that I considered giving up. However, I have persevered due to my calling, even though I have faced numerous struggles over the past seven years," he added.



