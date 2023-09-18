Nigel Gaisie should’ve been arrested after Ebony’s death - Manager fires

Nigel Gaisie

Talent manager Bullet has expressed his anger towards spiritual leaders who have made it their primary work to pronounce bad fates for his musicians, spreading fear and panic and making a name at his and his artistes’ expense.

“I’m going to have them all arrested,” Bullet told Sammy Flex on CTV’s Class Showbiz, Wednesday, September 13, 2023.



According to the Rufftown Records boss, there is a woman who recently made some damning pronouncements about Afropop star Wendy Shay’s future, causing him to report her to the police. She has now begged for mercy, he added.



Bullet expressed his belief that these spiritual leaders who peddle doom prophecies also scheme to have their pronouncements come to pass.



“So I am taking them to the police so that if something untoward happens, they will be questioned and held responsible,” he added.



He stressed that he has made several reports to the police regarding this issue.

Furthermore, he asserted that the leader of Prophetic Hill Chapel “Prophet Nigel Gaisie should have been arrested following his prophecy about Ebony and her subsequent death”.



Bullet opined that it was this incident that made Gaisie popular.



He decried other prophets who “went on media tours” making accusation against him after Ebony’s death.



Born Ricky Nana Agyemang, the singer-songwriter and half of the star Hiplife duo Ruff & Smooth noted that he would have prophets who made doom declarations about his current act Wendy Shay arrested specifically to sign a bond which will have them provide answers should anything bad happen to the subject of their prophecies.



The incessant doom pronouncements “is causing panic,” Bullet bemoaned, adding that: “There is a law that [addresses] such things.”

He emphasised that “this time around, I will not sit aloof and be accused of evil by any Tom, Dick and Harry”.



He asked if it is even something “good” and “worth celebrating if you’re a pastor and you prophesy someone’s death and it happens”.



Bullet asserted that pastors who revel in doom prophecies and their tragic fulfilment “should be ashamed of themselves”.



He stressed he will not lower his guard this time around and be taken advantage of, unlike when “so many pastors alleged that I killed Ebony”.



“I will have them come to the police station to write their statement and take responsibility for whatever bad thing happens to Wendy Shay,” he reiterated.

Wendy Shay, an artiste signed to Bullet’s Rufftown Records, on Sunday, September 10, was involved in what has been widely described as a near-fatal vehicular accident on the Kwabenya-ACP road.



According to Bullet, in an interview on Accra-based Hitz FM, the Survivor hitmaker’s Jeep Wrangler was ran into by a tipper truck from behind. The impact drove Wendy’s head into her dashboard, fracturing her nose. He added that due to the severity of the injuries, Wendy Shay will be flown to Germany to receive adequate medical attention.



To the public, the scary accident looks too familiar.



Ebony Reigns, Bullet’s first star signee, died by a road accident on February 8, 2018. Following the heartbreaking incident, some pastors and members of the public intimated that Bullet was a ritualist and, thus, masterminded the fatal accident.