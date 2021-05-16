Nigel Gaisie tears up a letter from lawyers of Net 2 TV’s Kwaku Annan asking him to apologise

A letter from Lawyer Stephen Asante Bekoe who represents Net 2 TV presenter, Kwaku Annan addressed to the Prophet Nigel Gaisie of Prophetic Hill Chapel asking him to apologize for making defamatory comments about his client has been torn up into shreds by the preacher on live TV.

Nigel Gaisie after what he describes as persistent maligning of his persona by Kwaku Annan, who said he was exposing fake pastors, recently described the presenter as a corrupt individual who extorts money from people in the name of his exposé.



Subsequently, a letter was issued from the chambers of Yaw Barimah and Co and addressed to Prophet Nigel giving him up to Friday, May 14, 2021, to apologise and retract his comment lest he faces court action.



Nigel Gaisie has, however, damned the threats of legal action and has shredded the letter in a live TV program videos of which has been sighted by GhanaWeb.



“I came today and they gave me a letter that you are demanding a retraction and an apology, you see you are a little man. You give me two weeks to retract, you see you are not confident and you are not bold. I think you should know me that I am not a coward, you are a bribe-taker, you took a bribe, it’s on tape. You sit on television belonging to people who have lived life and you insult men of God,” he said.



Nigel Gaisie explained, “For the past year, you have made me your agenda. Whatever you want from me I don’t know, whatever you want from me and my church I don’t know. And if somebody should take somebody to court, I have to take you to court. You sat on that TV station and called me a murderer.”

He furiously went ahead to shred the letter into pieces after further rants while daring the presenter to see through his threat of legal action.



“I just came to tear your letter. Kwaku Annan, I have no respect for you, if you are a man, go to court. He that goes to equity must go with clean hands. You sat on TV to denigrate me but when I came I just spitted you and you came to vomit like a dog. You sat on the TV and accused me of killing Ebony, do you know the colossal and monumental damages it caused me?” Prophet Gaisie fumed.



Watch video below:



