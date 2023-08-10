Niger coup: Akufo-Addo attends Abuja summit, as ECOWAS activates standby army

ECOWAS leaders in a group photo after a summit in Abuja

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo joined his colleagues from across the subregion at an extraordinary summit of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).

The summit which held in the Nigerian capital Abuja was called to discuss steps to be taken by the group to deal with the coup d'etat that removed democratically elected Mohamed Bazoum from office on July 26.



A major takeawy from the summit was the announcement by the ECOWAS Commission chairman, Omar Alieu Touray, that preparations for a military intervention was still on the cards despite the use of other diplomatic channels which the junta had deviatly repelled.



He said Heads of States had considered a report by military chiefs in Abuja and other developments in Niger and had arrived at a raft of decisions.



Chief among them, to uphold all measures and principles agreed upon after July 30, 2023 meeting - i.e. economic sanctions like border closures and other targeted sanctions.

"Direct the committee of chiefs of defense staff to activate the ECOWAS standby force with all its elements immediately.



"Order the deployment of the ECOWAS standby force to restore constitutional order in the Republic of Niger," he stated.



The military junta in the country have closed the country's airspace amid threats of military invasion.





Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.







Watch the latest episode of The Lowdown on GhanaWeb TV below:









Watch the latest episode of Legal Agenda on GhanaWeb TV below:









Share your news stories and ideas with GhanaWeb







To advertise with GhanaWeb



