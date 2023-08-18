'Niger coup was needless' - Kwadaso MP blasts junta

Gen Abdourahmane Tchiani: Niger's new military ruler

Member of Parliament for Kwadaso constituency, Dr. Kingsley Nyarko has reacted to the military takeover at Niger Republic.

A military junta seized power in Niger, ousting the President of the country.



ECOWAS has asked the Nigerien military officers to reinstate the President or they will invade the country with a standby force.



Speaking on Peace FM's "Kokrokoo" morning show, Dr. Kingsley Nyarko condemned the coup orchestrators stating emphatically "the Niger coup is needless".

He pleaded with them to heed the ECOWAS call and restore democratic rule in the country.



On the ECOWAS threat of military invasion, the MP advised the African leaders to resort to dialogue in resolving the conflict saying "I support negotiations that will cause them to go back to democratic rule".