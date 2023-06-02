Nigeria, Benin, other countries to also observe closed fishing seasons - Hawa Koomson

The Minister for Fisheries and Aquaculture Development, Mavis Hawa Koomson, has said that Ghana’s closed season is being extended to some five countries within the West African region.

She explained that starting with Cote d’Ivoire, the government of Ghana has extended the need for these countries to also have closed fishing seasons to them.



She added that collectively, this would help reduce the pressure on the sea within the region, and help with good fish yield when there is the time for fisherfolk to do so.



The other countries that will be participating in the closed season include Nigeria, Benin and Liberia.



“Now, the observation of the closed season is not only going to be in Ghana, but we are trying to extend it to our other partners; the regional block, that is the FCWC: Liberia, Nigeria, Togo, Cote d’Ivoire, and Benin. These six countries are going to observe the closed season.

“In fact, this year, we’ll be doing it in Cote d’Ivoire – that is where we’ll be declaring it. And I believe if we continue to do this, it will help reduce the pressure on the sea,” she stated.



Mavis Hawa Koomson, who is also the Member of Parliament for Awutu Senya East, was speaking at the National Blue Economy Summit in Accra.



She had also earlier stated that a number of fisherfolk have been calling for an extension of the existing one-month closed fishing season.



Watch her speak below:





