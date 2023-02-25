Nigeria Election: President Buhari publicly shows his ballot paper to reveal who he voted

President Muhammadu Buhari has shocked the nation by publicly revealing his ballot paper to the cameras and the entire people present at his polling unit in Kastina.

The president who was present alongside his wife Aisha Buhari arrived at the polling unit to exercise their franchise as the first gentleman and first lady of Nigeria.



Buhari knowingly raised his ballot paper above his head revealing who he voted for, at the presidential, senatorial, and national assembly elections.



After the president showed off his ballot paper, several Nigerians reacted to his actions.



Many are of the view that he has violated the law by revealing his vote to the public. According to some social media users, it defeats the purpose of secret ballots.



Below are some reactions

Olájídé: See president wey dey violate law. Na why is the country jaga jaga like this?



OLALEYE01: It's a choice to make your secret open



Forcing ppl to open their secret is a violation of the human rights



MrChris: Na these ones we give leadership positions??? Mumuness no Dey tire una. A whole president dey display vote



Daddy Teniola: Shouldn't it be a secret ballot?

Moore Engineers: secret ballot became open-secret ballot.



Gracious ToniToni: Just one vote doesn't stop anything. He's an elder. I don't expect him to do otherwise.



Watch the video below:



