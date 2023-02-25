0
Menu
News

Nigeria Elections: Voters arrive at polling station at 2 am

Nigerian Voters833 Some voters slept at the polling station

Sat, 25 Feb 2023 Source: mynigeria.com

Ahead of the presidential and national assembly elections which will be held on Saturday, February 25, 2023, some voters have resorted to sleeping at a polling station in order for them to be able to cast their votes on time.

A video that has emerged on Twitter shows Nigerians lying on mattresses and using mosquito nets at a polling station in an undisclosed area, as they wait eagerly to cast their votes.

The commentary said the eligible citizens arrived at the polling unit before 2 am.

There are about 93.4 million eligible voters for the polls this year, with the highest record of youth involvement in the country's political history.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has for the first time ever, introduced the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) to accredit voters using biometrics.

BVAS was test-run in the off-season elections in Anambra, Osun, and Edo.

Watch the video below:

Source: mynigeria.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Ghana votes against Russia again
I am full of demons if you claim pork is possessed – Sefa Kayi to Sonnie Badu
Three times Rev. Boakye courted public controversy
Rev. Anthony Kwadwo Boakye of Resurrection Power New Generation Church is dead
Asiedu Nketia’s son joins Tano South NDC Parliamentary race
Asiedu Nketia’s son joins Tano South NDC Parliamentary race
I will contest in 2024 election - John Mahama declares 3rd consecutive bid
Robber killed by speeding Range Rover after attacking fuel station
Moment Bawumia met Ken Agyapong at a funeral
How Mahama 'replaced' Akufo-Addo for Youtuber's scheduled interview in Munich