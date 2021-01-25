Nigeria, US, UK contribute majority of coronavirus import - GHS

Dr Patrick Kuma-Aboagye, Director General of Ghana Health Service has disclosed the three countries contributing most of Ghana’s positive cases via the airports.

Currently, the airports remain Ghana’s sole entry and exit points. All land and sea borders remain closed. “Positivity rate for the airport continues to rise, that is if you look at the airports alone.



“But it is the cumulative positivity that is 0.65 but if you look at them month by month you can see there is an increasing trend in the positivity rate. I think the country of departure still remains Nigeria, US and the UK form the bulk of the people who are testing positive out there,” he said.



He was speaking at a press briefing organized today by the Ministry of Information. He also disclosed that all 16 regions have now recorded cases of the virus.

The minister of information designate, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, said government could resort to a lockdown if cases continued to rise. The GHS also said three children have been infected since schools reopened.



Cases of the UK and South African variants have been identified among people isolated from the airport. GHS is also looking into whether or not the new variants have reached the community level.