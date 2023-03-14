Nigeria had childhood vaccines to 'donate' to Ghana amid global shortage? - Ablakwa asks government

Ghana Health Service officials take delivery of childhood vaccines at KIA

The Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, is asking more questions about how Ghana got childhood vaccines delivered on March 12 despite a global shortage as claimed by government.

Ablakwa in a March 13 social media post had alleged that the consignment of vaccines delivered to help with the shortage of vaccines for the immunization of children was received from Nigeria and Ivory Coast.



Even before goverment formally responds to his specific allegation, the lawmaker posted another demand for answers referencing the global shortage explanation advanced by health minister Kwaku Agyeman-Manu last week.



"Ghanaians shall not accept fabrications, ineptitude, mediocrity & leadership failure.



"If there was truly a global shortage of childhood vaccines, how did Nigeria (despite their population) have excess supply to bail out Ghana? Why’re others not in the same predicament as Ghana?" he quizzed.



Ablakwa's earlier allegation



According to the MP, the government was left with no choice but to beg her West African neighbours for the vaccines which it will return in future.

“Why is the Akufo-Addo/Bawumia govt not willing to publicly admit that it begged Nigeria & Côte d’Ivoire to bailout Ghana on the indefensible shortage of childhood vaccines? Why is our govt embarrassed to accept that yesterday’s vaccine consignment were borrowed from Nigeria?



“Yesterday’s consignment came in from Nigeria as a benevolent gesture which the Ghanaian government has promised to replace when it finally puts its house in order.



“There is absolutely nothing wrong saying THANK YOU to a neighbour who exhibits superior public health policies, better prioritization, and who responds positively and swiftly when you come begging,” parts of the post read.



He also indicated that the childhood vaccine Ghana got will only serve the country for 6 days.



In the past week, there has been a widespread shortage of some vaccines used for routine immunisation of babies from birth to at least 18 months in the country.



The development has caused condemnation and critics by citizens who have blamed the government for its inability to provide basic healthcare.

The government announced, on Saturday, that it has received some of the vaccines.



“Ministry of Health and Ghana Health Service receive the first consignment of Measles vaccines, Bacille Calmette-Guérin (BCG), a vaccine for tuberculosis (TB) disease and Oral Polio Vaccines.



“Distribution to various regions and facilities underway. More vaccines expected in Ghana in the coming weeks from multiple sources,” the Ministry of Information wrote in a post on Facebook.



