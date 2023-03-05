Nigeria's election was not credible, I'm ashamed - Dr. Benjamin Otchere-Ankrah

The Independent National Electoral Commission of Nigeria has declared the candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Tinubu, as the winner of the Saturday, February 25, presidential elections.

The Chairman of the Commission, Mahmood Yakubu, who announced the final result on Wednesday, March 1, said after days of collation of results from across the 36 States of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory, Tinubu polled a total of 8,794,726 votes.



His closest rival, Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party, polled 6,984,520 votes while Labour Party's Peter Obi secured 6,101,533 votes to come third. Rabiu Kwankwaso of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) had 1,496,687 votes.



Commenting on the Nigerian elections during Peace FM's panel discussion programme "Kokrokoo" on Thursday, March 2, Dr. Benjamin Otchere-Ankrah, a Governance Lecturer at the Central University, ticked Peter Obi as the best leader for the Nigerians.



Assessing the character of Peter Obi, Dr. Benjamin Otchere-Ankrah emphasized that "he is very wise" and applauded him for his boldness to contest the elections.

Peter Obi became a very powerful force and one that could have routed the APC candidate and emerged victor in the elections but his wings to fly into the presidential villa were clipped as the votes largely went in favour of Tinubu.



Sending words of encouragement to Peter Obi and his team, Dr. Otchere-Ankrah stated; "Though he didn't win the national elections but he has still earned my respect. He worked hard."



However, "this election was not credible. I'm ashamed!", he concluded.



