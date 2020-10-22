Nigeria’s security officers pay working visit Ghana police

Security forces from Nigeria’s National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies on Tuesday, October 20, 2020, visited the headquarters of the Ghana Police Service.

According to the Ghana Police, the visit is part of a study tour for the Nigerian officers who are researching on security in Ghana.



“The team was received by the Director-General/Administration COP Dr George Akuffo Dampare, who led some members of the Police Management Board to answer questions of the visiting officers.



“They were also taken round some offices of the Ghana Police Service, to familiarise with operations,” a post on the Facebook page of the Ghana Police explained.



Security officers in Nigeria have come under criticism for their handling of the End SARS protests that have been raging on in that country over the last two weeks.

Some Nigerians in Ghana have commended Ghana’s police for their professionalism.



