Nigerian High Commission saga: Don't spare perpetrators - Kweku Baako

Seasoned journalist, Kweku Baako Jnr has reprimanded the orchestrators of the demolition of a building at the residence of the Nigerian High Commissioner in Accra.

Some armed men stormed the premises of the Nigerian High Commission and demolished a building near completion.



Head of security at the High Commission, Emmanuel Kabutey noted that the leader of the team that demolished the building told them they were acting under the behest of the National Security and that “if any of us try, he will clear us off''.



Nii Okwei Kinka Dowuona VI, the Paramount Chief of the Osu Traditional Area, has stated the Nigerian High Commission has trespassed on a parcel of land belonging to the Osu Stool.



In a press release, he stated the land in question is not a state land, therefore, “it is only the Stool that has the mandate to grant lease be it expired or otherwise".



However, the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service has arrested two persons in connection with the demolition.

“The Criminal Investigations Department in the course of investigation on Monday, 22nd June, 2020, arrested two persons involved in the demolition of a building on the premises of the Nigerian High Commission in Accra.”



Addressing the issue, Kweku Baako says the perpetrators should be prosecuted and be charged to rebuild the demolished structure.



Kweku Baako released some documents revealing that the Lands Commission allocated the portion of land to the Nigerian High Commission in 2000 and 18 years later, the Commission also released the land to GLICO; hence stressing there is confusion over the land ownership, nonetheless it was not in the hands of the Osu Traditional Area to demolish the structure.



To him, their action has subjected the image of the country to international ridicule.



Meanwhile, President of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has apologized to the Nigerian President, Muhammadu Buhari over the incident.

"It's an embarrassment to the country and to government. No wonder, the President has apologized...and the Minister of Foreign Affairs also went to the embassy and apologized. It's unwarranted, needless. It's subjected our international image to a certain level of ridicule...They must be apprehended and arraigned before court. Afterwards, they must be billed and do reconstruction at their own expense," Kweku Baako said on ''Kokrokoo'' on Peace FM.









