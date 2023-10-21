Nigerian Navy busts 11 stowaways who 'mistakenly boarded' Ghana-bound ship

A ship on the high seas

The Nigerian Navy on Tuesday October 17 arrested 11 stowaways who were on board a ship heading to Ghana.

Navy Ship Beecroft, paraded the group on Thursday, after they were apprehended aboard a Guangzhou Highway Panama vessel.



According to reports, they thought the vessel was Europe-bound and decided to follow it out of the country in search of greener pastures.



Lieutenant Commander Ayobami Tunde-Alli of the NNS Beecroft told reporters that the stowaways were arrested by the NNS Beecroft patrol team on Tuesday around 7pm.



The have since been handed over to the Nigerian Immigration Service in Apapa, Lagos.



Tunde-Alli said, “In a display of exceptional vigilance, the Nigerian Navy Ship Beecroft patrol team, while on routine patrol, successfully intercepted and apprehended some individuals on Tuesday, October 17, 2023, around 7pm at obscured spaces of the stern gate onboard Guangzhou Highway Panama, which was en route Ghana.



“Accordingly, Western Regional Control Centre was immediately informed and prompted the vessel to halt within Lagos anchorage.

“Initially, four stowaways were apprehended from the stern of the vessel. However, information provided by these individuals revealed the presence of additional stowaways inside the ship.”



SARA



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



You can also watch this episode of People & Places on GhanaWeb TV:



