Nigerian immigrant details how he travelled to Ghana via ship

Source: SVTV Africa

Nigerian Immigrant, Moses Harry has shared his journey to Ghana on a ship due to the closure of borders and ban on travel on both land and sea.

Moses in a chat with SVTV Africa’s DJ Nyaami revealed the reason behind his move to Ghana and how he made the trip.



According to him, it was a ’fun trip’ because he was excited to get into the country. He paid an amount of N60,000 (905 Cedis) to the agent as transport cost.



”We boarded a ship from Nigeria and went through Togo. There were 12 of us; 5 ladies and 7 guys. We boarded about four cabs to Ghana. We had to bribe the immigration at vantage points,” he said.



Speaking on his reason for making such a journey, Moses replied that the Ghanaian cedi is of much value than the Nigerian currency.

”When I got here, I exchanged N1,000 and they gave me 20gh and I was surprised,” he added.



Moses currently helps his brother who has been in Ghana for two years and hopes to begin his business soon.



