Nigerian murdered; parts missing at Gomoa Feteh

The Kasoa Divisional Police Command is investigating circumstances that led to the death of a 30-year-old Nigerian at Gomoa Bantama near Kasoa in the Central Region.

Sources reveal that the deceased, popularly God’s power, was staying with two other Nigerian friends.



His lifeless body was found in a pool of blood on Sunday, March 21.



Eyewitnesses say parts of the deceased’s body were missing when it was found.



Chief of Gomoa Bantama Okofrobour Nana Akwasi Amoani in an interview with GHOne TV’s Central regional correspondent Yaw Boagyan the palace will probe the matter.



He revealed that roommates of the victim who are the prime suspects are currently at large.

He seized the opportunity to advise Ghanaians in the area to watch over their Nigerian neighbours.



The chief of Nigerians in Gomoa Bantama Chief Kessinton Olado also warned all Nigerians in the area to desist from such barbaric acts.



He said “I’m feeling very bad myself. I’m very unhappy about this situation that is going on. We are trying to get the culprits.”



“What I want to advise is to remain calm. Please Nigerians, especially in Gomoa Bantama, we should learn to live in peace. And this kind of issue should not happen again, not in our community.”



The Body of the deceased has been conveyed by the Divisional Police to Police Mortuary while investigations are ongoing.