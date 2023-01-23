0
Menu
News

Nigerian national arrested for transporting millions of fake currencies in Volta Region

Aremu Timothy Adegboyega The suspect Aremu Timothy Adegboyega with custom officers

Mon, 23 Jan 2023 Source: Albert-Gooddays Kuzor

Aremu Timothy Adegboyega, a 56-year-old Nigerian has been arrested for transporting millions of CFA and Naira suspected to be counterfeit.

The suspect was intercepted while entering the country from the Republic of Togo using the unapproved route, Beat Zero in Aflao on Tuesday, January 17, 2023.

According to Assistant Commissioner of Customs Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA), Aflao Division, Ahmed Majeed Amandi, joint security personnel on duty on the unapproved route came across the suspect.

He said officers upon searching the suspect's luggage saw fresh notes of CFA80 million in addition to CFA843,000.00 in his waist bag and 110,500.00 Naira in his purse.

The currencies are said to have the same serial number and that convinced the officers to arrest the traveller for further interrogation.

When questioned, Timothy Adegboyega admitted to transporting "fake" currencies and this is his second time entering the country with counterfeit money.

He told officers that on this trip, he was given the cash by his friend who lives in Lagos, Nigeria to be given to a client known as Mallam Isumaru Jeru in Abobo, Ivory Coast.

Majeed Amandi said the money will be sent to the Bank of Ghana to determine whether it is fake or genuine.

The suspect is currently in the custody of the Customs Division in Aflao and is expected to be sent to the headquarters in Accra for further interrogation and prosecution.

Source: Albert-Gooddays Kuzor
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
77-year-old sick retiree vows to sleep at GCB over bond refund
77-year-old sick retiree vows to sleep at GCB over bond refund
Rev Joyce Aryee defends Reverend Kusi Boateng's firm
Police officer behind missing CFA190,000 scandal ‘missing’ – Dampare
I pray you are wrong about Reverend Kusi Boateng – Adom-Otchere
Reverend Kusi Boateng’s spiritual son to sue Okudzeto Ablakwa, other
Couple suspects foul play in alleged missing of twin
Randy Abbey mounts spirited defence of Alpha Hour pastor
'Fake doctor’ who accused some officers of planting ‘wee’ in his car arrested
Adjaye's firm sued for 'unfair' dismissal of UK-based Ghanaian worker