Nigerian national arrested for transporting millions of fake currencies in Volta Region

The suspect Aremu Timothy Adegboyega with custom officers

Aremu Timothy Adegboyega, a 56-year-old Nigerian has been arrested for transporting millions of CFA and Naira suspected to be counterfeit.

The suspect was intercepted while entering the country from the Republic of Togo using the unapproved route, Beat Zero in Aflao on Tuesday, January 17, 2023.



According to Assistant Commissioner of Customs Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA), Aflao Division, Ahmed Majeed Amandi, joint security personnel on duty on the unapproved route came across the suspect.



He said officers upon searching the suspect's luggage saw fresh notes of CFA80 million in addition to CFA843,000.00 in his waist bag and 110,500.00 Naira in his purse.



The currencies are said to have the same serial number and that convinced the officers to arrest the traveller for further interrogation.

When questioned, Timothy Adegboyega admitted to transporting "fake" currencies and this is his second time entering the country with counterfeit money.



He told officers that on this trip, he was given the cash by his friend who lives in Lagos, Nigeria to be given to a client known as Mallam Isumaru Jeru in Abobo, Ivory Coast.



Majeed Amandi said the money will be sent to the Bank of Ghana to determine whether it is fake or genuine.



The suspect is currently in the custody of the Customs Division in Aflao and is expected to be sent to the headquarters in Accra for further interrogation and prosecution.