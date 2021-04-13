Nigerian politician who sued Twitter, worried Ghana picked for Africa HQ

Twitter announced on April 12 that it is opening its first Africa ops center in Ghana

Twitter CEO, Jack Dorsey, on Monday, April 12, announced that the microblogging and social networking firm had picked Ghana as its centre of operations in Africa.

The news apparently has not gone down well with some Nigerians who are split on why the social media giant will pick Ghana ahead of Nigeria.



For some of them, it is a case of the Muhammadu Buhari government’s bad policies and actions and that it served Nigeria right, but others are concerned that with Nigeria’s superior Twitter population, why would Twitter have pivoted to Ghana to rather establish its continental operations.



One such ‘concerned’ Nigerian is Adamu Garba II, a Nigerian politician on record to have sued Twitter over its supposed role in triggering the #EndSARS protests that roiled the country last year.



Adamu, a failed presidential aspirant, incidentally took to Twitter to express his displeasure but to also compare Ghana to Lagos, Nigeria’s commercial capital.



His post read: "I don’t know what is that buzz about Ghana? a low country less than the size of Lagos.

"Ghana have roughly 3 million Twitter users, Nigerians have 12 million. Was it Buhari the President when Obama shunned Nigeria for Ghana? These guys don’t rate you, accept it for your peace.



"They told you to stay and build your country, you insult, denigrated Nigeria and compare us with very small countries like Ghana.



"You see, every power is afraid of the sleeping giant Nigeria to wake up. Nigeria is the only country with prospects to be African version of China.”



As expected, he drew support and criticism for his post with a sizeable number of Ghanaians camping under his tweet with picture and video trolls.



Below are a number of reactions:

Eyah



Jack doesn't have time to be bailing his staff from.police custody simply for carrying laptops



He doesn't want to be paying ransom to Fulani kidnappers



He doesn't want government policies that only kill businesses



He wants a place with constant electricity Ntoor — my mama talk say I be Igbo (@_imperfectgirl3) April 12, 2021

..Prospects what ? Bro, we're already d African version of China and ' that's why d West is afraid of us,yet they set up factories in China itself bcos they're not afraid of China as much as they afraid of Africa's mini-China ! Doesn't that make us already greater than China? !!! — Goodluck Michael (@IAmGoodluckMike) April 12, 2021