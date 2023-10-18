16
Nigerians attack their government over Ghana-South Africa visa waiver

South Africa President Cyril Ramaphosa And Nana Akufo Addo121212 President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and South Africa's Cyril Ramaphosa

Wed, 18 Oct 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Nigerians on Twitter (now X) lashed out at their government over a recent visa waiver deal between Ghana and South Africa.

The 'aggreived' citizens whiles widely sharing Ghana's foreign ministry statement announcing the agreement with South Africa wondered how it is that their government has been unable to secure such arrangements.

Whiles some Nigerians online made mockery of it, others put the development down to unseriousness on the part of the Bola Ahmed Tinubu government.

For some, Nigerians called this upon themselves because of crimes that they have been reported to commit especially in South Africa, Africa's most industralized nation.

The Ghana-South Africa waiver

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, last week, announced a visa waiver for persons with ordinary passports in Ghana and South Africa.

In a statement, the ministry noted that the agreement is set to bring about significant changes for travellers between these two nations.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration wishes to inform the general public that the Republic of Ghana and the Republic of South Africa have entered into an Agreement on a visa waiver regime for holders of ordinary passports," part of the statement read.

The Visa Waiver Agreement is scheduled to take effect from November 1, 2023.

“Travellers may transit through, depart from and stay in the territory of both countries for a cumulative period of up to ninety (90) recourse to work. The travelling public is thereby advised to take note,” the statement concluded.

