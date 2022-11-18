Nigerians on Twitter slam Ghana over 'unauthorized' Abuja security advisory

Akufo-Addo and Nigeria's Muhammadu Buhari

Nigerians on social media are unhappy with Ghana's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration over a security alert issued for Abuja, capital of Africa's most populous nation on Wednesday, November 16, 2022.

The statement which bore the letterhead of the ministry warned members of the general public to avoid all non-essential travel to Abuja due to security developments.



However, in a rejoinder issued in the wee hours of November , the ministry said the contents of the earlier statement were unauthorised.



“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration wishes to refer to the travel advisory published this evening, Wednesday 16th November 2022 advising against non-essential travel to Abuja and wishes to state that the statement was unauthorised.



“The Ministry is not aware of any threat targeted at Ghanaians who continue to live in harmony with their Nigerian brothers and sisters,” the statement copied to the media said.



In the earlier statement, the ministry said the travel advisory was necessitated by recent security events in the Nigerian Capital.

However, in the retraction statement, the ministry said it regrets any inconvenience that may have risen out of the travel advisory.



But Nigerians on social media - especially on Twitter are incensed at the Ministry and at fellow nationals who they accused of toying with the already precarious security situation of the country.



Many quoting the retraction statement called for more action to be taken relative to who issued the statement whiles others weighed in on the wording of the retraction which suggested that the information was valid but that its release was unauthorized.



Who published the first one? How will you published a travel advisory about a terror threat on your OFFICIAL Twitter account,And later deny it? That is a cowards behaviour https://t.co/EeIawzacTZ — Tierney & Saka (@babyface2000ad) November 17, 2022

The statement was unauthorized, then who issued the first one?



There are questions that need to be answered, it’s an issue of tampering with national security. https://t.co/ds8qdMb2vi — ÀKÓBÍI DADDY MI (@optamasting) November 17, 2022

I still insist that the FG invites the ambassador to this country to answer some questions and if not satisfactory, expell the entire embassy.



They published a travel advisory about a terror threat on their OFFICIAL Twitter account. And now they're denying it? So stupid https://t.co/ZNCzAkWdbm — Kelvin Odanz (@MrOdanz) November 17, 2022

Un nah still carry fake news go Ghana Embassy. Well, some of us will continue to support our troops and #StopthePropaganda from you all. Las las, Nigeria will win. https://t.co/NdbQsEYi52 — #AsiwajuOladimeji (@AsiwajuOladimej) November 17, 2022

What do some people gain in causing panic with fake news?



Ghana said this statement was unauthorized and not credible. We need a scapegoat! #StopthePropaganda https://t.co/qlaIJU3snK — big timz ???? (@timiPR) November 17, 2022

It is disturbing that some individuals seek to destabilize and cause panic in Nigeria with fake news.



Ghana said this statement was unauthorized,they should fish out those who pushed the other fake statement out. Shikena.#StopthePropaganda https://t.co/efdTDVda8X — Ekiti Baby Governor TK (@TanimolaKolade) November 17, 2022

Imagine issuing fake advisory, just to ridicule a country! What do people gain by instigating campaign of calumny against Nigeria? They do all sorts to ridicule Nigeria but it always come out stronger! Their attempts this time as well has failed! https://t.co/dBsPGM8pMZ — Hmd (@medman007) November 17, 2022

This is mainly why even Ghana is trending following a fake Press Statement issued by unscrupulous elements and enemies of Nigeria https://t.co/ahA2hu83lR — Olahakeemola (Epitome) (@Olahakeemola) November 17, 2022

