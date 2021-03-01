Nigerians to demand compensation after demolition of their structures at Abuja CMB

The demolition was done on Sunday

A lawyer representing some Nigerian squatters at Abuja CMB in Accra has promised to seek compensation for his clients after their structures were demolished without ‘permission’.

According to the lawyer, Faisal Ibrahim Cisse, the demolition was against the human rights of his clients.



“The steps we are going to take immediately is to go to court and ensure the right thing is done. This is a human rights matter,” Mr. Cisse told Citi FM.



A team of policemen on Sunday with a permit from the Korle Klottey Municipal Assembly and the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) pulled down wooden structures belonging to some Nigerian squatters at Abuja CMB in Accra.



The permit to demolish the structures was granted by the Ghana Railway Authority after a developer claimed ownership of that portion of the land located behind the head office of the Ghana Cocoa Board.

The squatters mostly Nigerians fumed at authorities for not giving them prior notice to the demolition.



Mr. Cisse who was unsure about the legality of the permit said he was going to follow the matter in court to ascertain the truth in the matter and possibly get compensation.



“We are going to go into it and ensure that the railway's company has indeed granted the land to them, and see whether they used the right channel in granting it and see how they can claim compensation from those who are responsible for the demolition,” the lawyer added.