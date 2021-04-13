0
Menu
News

Nigerians turn heat on government after Twitter chose Ghana for Africa HQ

Ghana Nigeria Flag Nigerians are unhappy Twitter chose Ghana over their country

Tue, 13 Apr 2021 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

While Ghanaians were ‘feeling’ on Monday, April 12, 2021, their neighbours Nigerians were ‘bleeding’ over Twitter’s decision to by-pass them and pitch camp in Ghana as its Africa headquarters.

The social media company announced that Ghana has become its gateway to Africa and will become the hub of its activities on the continent.

A statement released by Twitter’s CEO, Jack Dorsey said “as a champion for democracy, Ghana is a supporter of free speech, online freedom, and the Open Internet, of which Twitter is also an advocate. Furthermore, Ghana’s recent appointment to host The Secretariat of the African Continental Free Trade Area aligns with our overarching goal to establish a presence in the region that will support our efforts to improve and tailor our service across Africa.

“Whenever we enter new markets, we work hard to ensure that we are not just investing in the talent that we hire, but also investing in local communities and the social fabric that supports them. We have already laid foundations through partnerships with Amref Health Africa in Kenya, Afrochella in Ghana, Mentally Aware Nigeria Initiative (MANI) in Nigeria, and The HackLab Foundation in Ghana”.

Ghana’s president, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo said “The choice of Ghana as HQ for Twitter’s Africa operations is EXCELLENT news. Gov’t and Ghanaians welcome very much this announcement and the confidence reposed in our country.

“As I indicated to in our virtual meeting of 7th April 2021, this is the start of a beautiful partnership between Twitter and Ghana, which is critical for the dev’t of Ghana’s hugely important tech sector” .

Unsurprisingly, TwitterInGhana took led the trends on the platform as Ghanaians celebrated the hosting of one of the world’s foremost social media brands.

But while Accra was buzzing with excitement, Abuja was seething with rage as residents could not fathom the ‘smaller’ Ghana will be picked over the ‘bigger’ Nigeria which has the largest Africa population on Twitter.

While some of them focused their energy on attacking Twitter, a significant majority made an honest assessment of the situation and realized that Ghana in its current state is a suitable place for business than Nigeria.

They, therefore took matters to their government and slammed them for past and present decisions that have left the country in its current state.

Below are some tweets

















rc%5Etfw">April 12, 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com