Nii Ashong Kojo III is still Amrahia Mantse and not dead

Joseph Boadu Ashirifi and Nii Ashong Kojo III

Source: GNA

Nii Shepi of Amrahia, Joseph Boadu Ashirifi has stated that, Nii Ashong Kojo III is not dead but is still the legitimate chief of Amrahia and also, head and lawful representative of Nii Amoah Okromansah family of Amrahia in the Greater Accra Region.

He disclosed this at a press conference organized to set the record straight and to make the people of Amrahia and the entire nation to be aware that, Nii Ashong Kojo III is still the only Amrahia Mantse and alive.



Nii Shepi, therefore, entreated the general public to disregard the rumors on the airways that, Nii Ashong Kojo III is dead and that, one Ashirifi Mensah with the tittle Nii Ashong Kojo IV is the new chief saying, it is never true.



He pointed out that, it was only few days ago that they got to know that some elders who have been promised of 10 plots of land each, took the law into their own hands and installed Ashirifi Mensah as chief of Amrahia whilst Nii Ashong Kojo III is still alive.



Nii Shepi explained that, the self imposed chief is a brother to Nii Ashong Kojo III and are from the same family but due to greediness, he is going round telling people that the legitimate chief is dead.



He said the motive behind the installation was that, they submitted a document in connection with a land for Nii Ashong Kojo III to sign but, refused with the explanation that, if trouble comes they would all run away.

The said document according to Nii Shepi, is in connection with the released of Dairy farms by government for which, Nii Ashong Kojo III wants to put proper measures on them and they are not happy.



Nii Shepi however, called on President Akufo Addo and the IGP to call the family together for a meeting to ensure amicable settlement.



He said, the issue at hand is not anything that they cannot settled and assured that, they would do everything possible to bring a lasting solution to it.



Nii Shepi further said, all efforts to call their brother on phone in other to talk to him, yielded nothing because, he has refused to pick their calls.