Nii Lante Vanderpuye breaks silence on why he's leaving parliament

Member of Parliament for the Odododiodio constituency, Edwin Nii Lante Vanderpuye

The Member of Parliament for the Odododiodio constituency, Edwin Nii Lante Vanderpuye, has revealed the reasons behind his decision to bow out of parliament, citing frustration as a significant factor.

In an interview on the Citi Breakfast Show on Citi FM, Vanderpuye expressed his frustration with the challenges faced by Members of Parliament (MPs) in the execution of their duties.



He highlighted the lack of protection from political parties, leading to mounting pressure and a loss of interest over time.



“I am leaving parliament because I am frustrated; the [political] parties really do not protect the people they have [in parliament]. So, you are subjected to so much pressure that, after a time, you lose interest because you don’t get the sort of environment to be able to harmonize the talents and competence you have,” he explained.



Lamenting the high attrition rate in parliament, he said that many MPs from both sides of the House face similar frustrations, resulting in valuable contributors leaving the legislative body.



“The attrition rate in parliament is too high, and as such, people do not get the sort of experience they require to advance the work of parliament," Vanderpuye remarked.

He further praised experienced MPs for their contributions to the House, citing examples such as Dr. Osei Assibey and the late Dr. Akoto Osei.



Vanderpuye highlighted the importance of parliamentary experience, noting that Speaker Alban Bagbin's success is attributed to his lengthy experience as a Member of Parliament.



NAY/AE