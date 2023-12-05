Nii Lante reveals how Ashie Moore threatened to disqualify Yarboi from Odododiodio Primary

Nii Lante Vanderpuye, the Member of Parliament for Odododiodioo

Nii Lante Vanderpuye, the Member of Parliament for Odododiodioo, has alleged that Emmanuel Nii Ashie Moore, the Greater Accra Regional Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), issued threats to Michael Nii Yarboi Annan, warning him against contesting the party's parliamentary primary six months ago.

Vanderpuye claims that Moore explicitly stated he would take measures to ensure Mr. Annan's disqualification if he dared to pick up a nomination form when the party opened nominations.



This allegation comes in the wake of the NDC's report, which detailed findings from a special committee established by the Functional Executive Committee (FEC) of the party.



The report justified the disqualification of Mr. Annan from participating in the Odododiodoo Constituency's parliamentary primary.



The party's position, as explained in the report, is based on the evidence presented to the special committee.



According to the NDC, the committee could not endorse Mr. Annan's qualification to contest the parliamentary primaries in the Odododiodoo constituency, citing Article 41(8)(b) of the NDC Constitution.

This article stipulates that a member must be an active party member at the constituency level for the four years immediately preceding the date of filing nominations.



Vanderpuye shared these revelations during an interview on Eyewitness News , stating, "He (Annan) has been working with us until about six months ago when our Regional Chairman picked up his phone and called him, telling him that he had heard that he wants to contest in Odododiodioo. And that he is warning him that when the nomination is opened, he shouldn’t pick a form; if he picks a form, he will see to it that he is disqualified."



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



NAY/OGB