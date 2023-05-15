Nii Noi Nortey Foundation celebrates Mother's Day with Klottey Korle women in grand style

The foundation also donated wax prints to the over 700 women

The Nii Noi Nortey Foundation, a non-governmental organization founded by former NPP Klottey Korle Constituency Chairman, Valentino Nii Noi Nortey, has celebrated this year's Mother's Day edition in a unique style.

At a special ceremony organized at Asylum Down under the theme, "Time With Our Mothers" on Sunday, May 14, 2023, the astute politician was seen exchanging pleasantries and serving his all-women guests with food and drinks, amid highlife tunes.



The Foundation also donated special hampers containing Wax prints and scarves to the over seven hundred (700) women, including all-female party polling station executives at the function.



In his welcome address, Nii Noi Nortey paid glowing tribute to Ghanaian mothers, stressing that, "Women are a special creation of God, and deserve to be celebrated. The challenges mothers go through — from pregnancy to childbirth, breastfeeding, nurturing, maintenance of the home, among others, cannot go unnoticed."

"All of you [women] gathered here today deserve to be pampered. I want you to feel at home while the men serve you today. My organization, that is, the Nii Noi Nortey Foundation shall continue to assist you in all fronts — health issues, entrepreneurship, education, etc, in line with our vision of providing a comfortable home for all NPP women in Klottey Korle", he added.



A Special Guest, Dr. Wiafe also admonished the women to prioritize their health by embarking on routine medical checkups, regulating their diet, and exercising periodically for their upkeep. He cautioned against excessive intake of alcohol and junk foods.



The CEO of BOST, Edwin Provencal, who incidentally grew up in Adabraka, an Electoral Area in the Klottey Korle constituency also graced the occasion to support Nii Noi, and also celebrate the women.