Nii Noi Nortey pays school fees for students in Korle Klottey Constituency

Former Chairman of the NPP for Klotey Korley Constituency, Nii Noi Nortey

Valentino Nii Noi Nortey, a former constituency Chairman and a parliamentary aspirant for Korle Klottey, has honoured his promise to pay school fees for 12 party faithful at Adabraka.

The 12 beneficiaries comprise students from the University of Ghana, KNUST, Nursing and Winneba.



Nii Noi Nortey, after his donation, appealed to NPP members to protect the party’s interest against all odds.



He encouraged them to work assiduously to support all candidates in the impending Assembly member elections and also ensure the party remains in power.



“Let us guide and protect what we have because we all have only one NPP. Going forward, let’s take courage, determination and integrity coupled with the performance of the government for the party to break the 8...we must not fail to break the 8,” he said.

Youth Organizer of Klotey Korley, Maxwell Asamoah, on behalf of the executives, expressed their heartfelt gratitude to Mr. Nii Noi Nortey for his deep knowledge and rich skills in reviving the party at a time it needs a “saviour”.



He was optimistic about the good deeds of Mr. Nortey saying “this will help revive the grassroots as he goes around touching lives”.



“I am very happy we are all uniting again and the ties shall be stronger than the past. Nii Noi Nortey is a strong force to reckon with. He is a project worker. On this note, I can boldly say we are ready to face the opposition NDC boot for boot to wrestle KKC seats from them in the 2024 election.”



Mr. Nortey was accompanied by the former Women’s Organizer of the party, Mrs. Ivy Asamoah and some leading members of the NPP in the constituency.