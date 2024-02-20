Niiplants Car Rental supports Village of Hope

Niiplants Car Rental presented a cheque to the children of Village of Hope

Source: Niiplants Car Rental

Ghana’s leading car rental company, Niiplants Car Rental has ones again demonstrated its value by putting smiles on the faces of Children at Village of Hope at Gomoa-Fetteh in the Central Region.

Niiplants Car Rental, a customer centric organization with one of its values being the “God Factor”, made a cash donation to support the operations of the orphanage.



Chief Executive Officer of Niiplants Car Rental, Mr. Theo Ayitey-Adjin at a brief ceremony to present the cheque at Gomoa-Fetteh, said “we have adopted this home and no matter the economic situation, we will continue to share the little we have particularly with the less privileged in society”.



Mr. Ayitey-Adjin added was mainly about sharing and supporting each other and being a company with God at the centre of its affairs, “we are here to celebrate with you and extend a hand of support to our younger brothers and sisters here”.



“The year has not been too bad for us as a company, but we cannot be ungrateful to God for how far he has brought us. And with the commitment and dedication of our hardworking drivers, we continue to serve our clients with professionalism to ensure business continuity”, he noted.

Managing Director of the Village, Mr. Samuel Addo Osei expressed his gratitude to Niiplants Car Rental and the CEO for their generous support to the children.



He assured that him that the items would be used to feed the intended beneficiaries and further called on other corporate organisations to support the needy in this festive season.



Niiplants Car Rental became local heroes, admired not only for their business acumen but also for their commitment to making a positive impact in their community. And as they looked out at the smiling faces of the children they had helped; they knew that their efforts had truly made a difference in the world.



