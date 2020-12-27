Nine babies born on Christmas Day at 37 Military Hospital

Nine babies were born on Christmas day

The 37 Military Hospital on Christmas Day delivered nine babies; six through spontaneous vaginal delivery and three through caesarean section.

An official at the Hospital told the Ghana News Agency in an interview that the deliveries were made from 0200 hours to 1200 hours.

They include seven females and two males, the source said, and that the babies and their mothers were doing well.