Nine bodies recovered from mining pit at Gbane

Thu, 3 Jun 2021 Source: kasapafmonline.com
Nine persons out of the miners trapped in a pit at the Gbane Mining site in the Upper East Region have been recovered and pronounced dead, Police say.
The miners were trapped after water engulfed the mine they were working in on Monday night following a downpour.
A rescue team with the aid of equipment from the Xhanxi Mining company spent 48 hours pumping water from the underground mining tunnel in a bid to locate the miners.
Rescue efforts are still underway in the underground tunnel to see if more bodies would be retrieved.
