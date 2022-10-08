0
Nine-month-old baby found dead at Asikafoabatem

Bady Found Dead.png Scene of incident

Sat, 8 Oct 2022 Source: GNA

A nine-month-old baby, who was reported missing for three days at Asankrangwa in the Wassa Amenfi West Municipality of the Western Region, has been found dead.

The body of Akua Ago was found in a stagnant water, suspected to be a fishpond, at Asikafoabatem, a suburb of Asankrangwa.

Mr Joesph Ayimberh, father of the deceased, confirmed the story to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) and said he lived at Bremang with his wife (Rose) and siblings.

He said on Tuesday, October 4, 2022, his wife came to Asankrangwa with their only daughter (Akua) to purchase some items as it was a market day.

Mr Ayimberh said when his wife got to Asankrangwa, she gave her daughter to a 13-year-old girl she knew nothing about and pleaded with her to take care of the deceased, while she dashes to the market to get some items.

She returned after a few minutes and realized the stranger together with her daughter had disappeared and started scouting around for them, but that did not yield any result.

“My wife then went to a radio station to help her locate the whereabout of our daughter and later proceeded to the Asankrangwa Divisional Police Command to lodge a complaint,” Mr Ayimberh explained.

On Thursday, October 6, 2022, one Mr Abdul Aziz, who had been contacted by some people to weed an area at Asikafoabatem, while attending nature’s call saw the deceased lying in a pond, informed the assembly member and the police.

The police went to the scene, inspected the body and conveyed same to the Asankrangwa Catholic hospital morgue, for preservation.

Information gathered by the GNA, indicated that, Dr Sabina Ansah of Asankrangwa Catholic hospital who examined the body found no mark of assault.

The police have since released the body to the family and she has been laid to rest.

