Nine persons to contest NDC parliamentary seat in Ho

Robert Doh, Ho MP hopeful

Some nine persons have shown interest to contest the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) Ho Central parliamentary seat in the Volta region after the incumbent Member of Parliament (MP), Benjamin Komla Kpodo has declared not to contest again.

Benjamin Kpodo has been MP for Ho central since 2012, although he was contested by other candidates over the years, he won massively in all the races.



Filing of nomination in the region began on Monday, March 20 2023 and expected to last for 72 hours.



Dr. Robert Doh, one of the aspirants on Monday filed his nomination. This is his first time he is entering the race and has a high hope to win the primaries, come May this year.



Some delegates who accompanied him to the constituency office where he filed the nomination says he's the best candidate to replace the incumbent MP.

Constituency election commitee after an engagement with Robert Doh urged him and other aspirants to prioritise peaceful campaign activities before, during and after the primaries.



On his part, Robert Doh promised to campaign devoid of inactions that will fuel confusion.



He said, when given the mandate, he will work to transform lives of the people of Ho and will prioritise agribusiness, arts and entertainment, e-commerce and education.



The primaries is scheduled to take place in May.