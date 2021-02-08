Ningo-Prampram: Lotsubuer Basic School pupils exposed to coronavirus

Pupils of Lotsubeur (Redfish well) Basic School in the Ningo Prampram District of the Greater Accra Region, are being exposed to several health dangers due to the poor conditions under which they study.

Atinka TV’s Philip Azu who was in the Ayetepa Electoral area to access situation confirmed the dangers some of these pupils are exposed to.



Lotsubeur Community, a farming town in the Ningo Prampram District, despite its numerous resources of Lagoon basins and farming lands, cannot boast of any proper educational facility.



The only primary school, the Lotsubeur Basic School, which was constructed by the chiefs and people of the area before handing it over to government, has become a sorry shadow of a learning facility.



Pupils from nursery to class four are made to study under a makeshift structure, which could easily be swept away by any heavy winds.



The only existing concrete structure (meant for the primary class) which houses pupils of class 5 to JHS 3, is also in a terrible state.

With no windows and doors and a worn-out concrete floor, which produces dust, some students who spoke to Atinkanews said, aside the school not having an ICT lab, cupboard for safe bookkeeping amongst others, they are forced to run home anytime it rains.



To them, preparing for mock exams is sometimes a problem due to logistical challenges.



With coronavirus hovering around and students being compelled to gather around one laptop to learn ICT, students fear the virus could spread faster.



Chairman of the school’s Parents Teachers Association PTA, Tetteh Kpo Emmanuel tells Atinkanews, aside from the situation causing a drop in the population of pupils, teachers also refuse postings to the school.



He bemoaned the drop in academic results, which he solely attributed to the deplorable conditions under which both teachers and pupils are made to teach and learn respectively.

A Member of the school’s managing committee, Ezekiel Tetteh Ayitah, said there have been several instances where reptiles such as snakes have found their way into the classrooms leading to the suspension of classes sometimes.



He said they fear for the lives of pupils at the primary level due to the state of the makeshift classrooms. He said despite numerous reports to the District Assembly, nothing has been done about their plights.



Assemblymember of the Ayetepa Mangotsonya Electoral Area, which the school falls under, Mishael Nartey, said though the District Assembly has captured the renovation of the school in its 2021 budget, the situation needs urgent attention, calling on authorities to as a matter of urgency, construct a temporary structure to house pupils at the nursery and primary level.



Meanwhile, the Ningo Prampram District Chief Executive, Jonathan Paa Nii Doku, is optimistic something will be done about the school’s situation before the end of the second quarter.