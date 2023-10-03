Ningo-Prampram constituents remember the late E.T. Mensah

The residents of Ningo-Prampram are mourning the loss of Enoch Teye Mensah, a former Member of Parliament (MP) for the constituency, who passed away at the age of 77 on the evening of October 1, 2023.

Enoch Teye Mensah, popularly known as ET Mensah, was a member of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) and a prominent figure in Ghanaian politics and sports.



The news of ET Mensah's passing, according to the residents, has deeply affected them.



Reflecting on the loss in an interview with GhanaWeb TV on October 2, 2033, some residents of Ningo-Prampram shared their memories and sentiments:



One resident remarked, "We have lost a very important person in this community. When you talk about the politics of Ghana or the sports fraternity, you talk about ET Mensah. I believe he is by far the most successful Youth and Sports Minister Ghana has ever produced because he was very strategic. His friendship with the late President John Rawlings influenced his capabilities."



Another resident stated, "We heard the news this morning, and we were shocked because our MP has done a lot for the Ningo-Prampram constituency. We love him too because he is a father to us. His passing away will affect the constituency and the community as well because he is a father to all, so we all love him."



ET Mensah was not only involved in politics but also committed to community development. He was known for his contributions to local events and initiatives.

One resident emphasized, "Especially during Homowo, the majority of the activities that go on in Prampram here, he is the one who always contributes. The jogging events that we have been doing, the dresses that we wear— a lot of things he has contributed to. And aside from that, he is someone who always wanted the youths to come together. If you go to his house, he is free with us and talks to us like we are his children."



Another remembered, "My fondest memory of him is that it was him who introduced me to former President John Rawlings when he visited Ningo-Prampram. He constructed roads for us, and now the roads are accessible."



ET Mensah held various positions in Ghana's political landscape. He served as the MP for Ningo-Prampram from January 1997 until January 2017 when he was defeated in the NDC primaries by the current MP for the area, Sam Nartey George. In addition to his parliamentary role, he also served as the Minister for Education and Sports at different points in his illustrious career.



He is survived by his widow and seven children.







