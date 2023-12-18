News

Nissan SUV involved in accident at Sowutuom Last Stop

Suv Sowutuom The Nissan SUV involved in accident at Sowutuom

Mon, 18 Dec 2023 Source: classfmonline.com

At approximately 8am on Monday morning, 18 December 2023, a Nissan Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV) had an accident at Sowutuom Last Stop in the Greater Accra Region.

The collision transpired between Star Oil and Agbeve Herbal Hospital in Sowutuom, a suburb of Accra.

Three individuals suffered minor injuries as a result of the accident, including a woman who was frying buff loaves (bofrot) by the roadside, a school child en route to school, and the driver of the Nissan SUV.

The school child sustained a head injury.

Promptly responding to the scene, the police took action and towed the vehicle involved in the accident to the Sowutuom police station for a thorough investigation.

The nature of the accident and the specific details leading to the collision are currently under examination by authorities.

