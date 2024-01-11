Nitiwul will be first to go down if he dare us in 2024 election - NDC Operative

James Agbey is an operative of the opposition National Democratic Congress

A National Democratic Congress (NDC) operative, James Agbey, has issued a stern warning to the Minister of Defence, Dominic Nitiwul, cautioning against any attempts to manipulate the upcoming 2024 general elections.

According to him, the minister will be the first to go down should he try to use the security to intimidate voters in the 2024 elections.



This comes after a viral video of the defence minister, Dominic Nitiwul, allegedly threatening an aspirant for the Bimbila parliamentary primaries that he will use him to send signals to the NDC ahead of the 2024 general elections.



According to a statement signed by James Agbey, the NDC operative expressed concern over the defence minister's alleged threat, emphasising that such actions are contradictory to democratic norms.



He went further to interpret the purported threat as a veiled intention to employ the Armed Forces to instigate violence during the electoral process.



“The truth is, there would be dire consequences if Nitiwul and his likes make any wrong move ahead of the 2024 general elections. In fact, Nitiwul will be first to go down if he dares orchestrate election rigging and violence in the forthcoming general election.



“Some of us are ready and willing to defend our democracy. We are ready to face off with the NPP in the event that they use the armed forces to destabilise the 2024 elections,” he said in the statement.



The NDC operative called on President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, who is also the Commander in Chief of the Ghana Armed Forces, to intervene immediately and place Nitiwul on a security watch list.



He also urged the Inspector General of Police, Dr George Akuffo Dampare, to launch a comprehensive investigation into the video to ensure the integrity of the democratic process.



“I therefore, called on Commander in Chief of the Ghana Armed Forces, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, to immediately call Dominic Nitiwul to order and place him on a security watch list as threat to democracy ahead of the 2024 general elections.

“I also charged the Inspector General of Police, Dr George Akuffo Dampare, to immediately commence a comprehensive investigation into the Nitiwul Video with a view to nipping this ugly trend in the bud,” the statement added.



The NDC operative remained resolute, stating that the NDC is firm in its bid to take over power in the 2024 elections, citing the support of the majority of Ghanaians for the return of the NDC to government.



Agbey warned against any collaboration between the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and elements within the Armed Forces to disrupt the electoral process.



“Let it be on record that whether Nitiwul likes it or not, the NDC will surely take over power in 2024. For emphasis, the majority of Ghanaians are insisting on the return of the NDC to government in 2024, and there's nothing that is going to stop the momentum that's building in that regard. The NPP dare not connive with rogue elements in the armed forces to disrupt the 2024 polls.



“As a longstanding operative for the NDC, I can boldly speak of our experiences and know-how, and our resilience to wade off any NPP undemocratic tendencies,” the statement added.



Below is the full statement by the NDC Operative, James Agbey



For Immediate Release



Thursday, 11th January, 2024



Nitiwul will be first to go down if he dare us in 2024 - NDC Operative

I am alarmed by a disturbing video in circulation where Defence Minister, Dominic Nitiwul was heard issuing terrorism threats and also threatening to unleash maximum violence on Ghanaians during the 2024 general elections.



Nitiwul while threatening his own party aspirant for the Bimbila parliamentary primaries said, “Send the form back to Bimbila. Let him go and fill the form properly and ask him to contest the elections, and we will see how I will treat him in the constituency. I will use him to tell the NDC what I will do to them in 2024. I will use him to test what I will do to the NDC in 2024.”



In many ways, the brazen threat by Dominic Nitiwul on his fellow party member and to a large extent the NDC is completely at variance with our democratic norms.



As Operative, I have done an analysis of Nitiwul's threat and deeper scrutiny of the threat reveals that he intends to use the Defence Forces of Ghana to unleash violence on the Ghanaian people during the 2024 elections.



In fact, this lose talk and threat puts a dangling question mark on the ability of the defence minister to administer his oath of office.



From his outburst, Ghanaians now know the individuals who engineered the gruesome killing of five innocent lives in Techiman South in 2020 elections.



Also, Ghanaians now have more insight into how the NPP intends to use the armed forces to intimidate them in 2024.



I recall how the NPP in recent times was accused of breeding and arming thugs as well as fake security operatives to harass and attack Ghanaians in the Ayawaso West Wuogon by-elections in 2020.



We have seen how political violence has thrown the sociopolitical landscape of so many countries into total chaos.

Even in our recent past here in Ghana, we have seen how violence almost swallowed us in Ayawaso West Wuogon by-election, and the ugly situation in 2020 general elections where five(5) innocent citizens lost their lives in Techiman South.



I therefore, called on Commander in Chief of the Ghana Armed Forces - President Akufo-Addo to immediately call Dominic Nitiwul to order and place him on a security watch list as threat to democracy ahead of the 2024 general elections.



I also charges the Inspector General of Police to immediately commence a comprehensive investigation into the Nitiwul Video with a view to nipping this ugly trend in the bud.



Let it be on record that whether Nitiwul like it or not, the NDC is surely taking over power in 2024.



For emphasis, majority of Ghanaians are insisting on the return of the NDC to government in 2024, and there's nothing that is going to stop the momentum that's building in that regard.



The NPP dare not connive with rogue elements in the armed forces to disrupt the 2024 polls.



As a longstanding Operative for the NDC, I can boldly speak of our experiences and know-how, and our resilience to wade off any NPP undemocratic tendencies.



The truth is, there would be dire consequences if the Nitiwul and his likes make any wrong move ahead of the 2024 general elections. In fact, Nitiwul will be first to go down if he dare orchestrate election rigging and violence in the forthcoming general election.



Some of us are ready and willing to defend our democracy. We are ready to face off with the NPP in the event that they use the armed forces to destabilise 2024 elections.

And going forward, and into 2024, I am also counting on the sefless men and women in the Ghana Armed Forces to do the right thing, in the interest and benefit of our dear nation, and save us from the embarrassment of being a laughing stock among the comity of nations.



We know Nitiwul's antics. He is clearly beating the war drum, and he should be ready to dance to the tune of his own music.



Dominic Nitiwul and the NPP must not dare us.



Signed:



James Agbey (NDC OPERATIVE)



