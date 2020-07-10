General News

Njuasco students rely on teachers, mates as guarantors to register

New Juaben Senior High School

Several students of the New Juaben Senior High School (NJUASCO) had to rely on mates and teachers to go through the registration process.

The students had no passport nor Ghana Cards, which are the requisite documents for registration.



A number of the final-year students had queued on seats, guided by their teachers, to go through the process.



Registration is being done for those who are 18, but according to classes to avoid overcrowding at the centre.



For those who do not have the required documents, they have to wait for their mates who have Ghana Cards to go through the process before they serve as guarantors for them to also register.

Hand hygiene facilities have been made available and other Covid-19 protocols are observed at the centre.



About 30 applicants comprising students and teachers had gone through the exercise at the time of filling this report.



Students who hailed from Koforidua have been informed to choose polling centres close by.



Those who reside outside Koforidua would be placed at Atekyem Number One Polling Station before they can have the opportunity to transfer their vote at the appropriate time.

