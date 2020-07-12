Regional News

Nkasem Chief warns against busing of strangers to registration centres at Asutifi South

The Chief of Nkasem in the Asutifi South Constituency of the Ahafo region, Nana Danso Agyei II, has warned political parties against the busing of strangers to registration centers in Nkasem.

Nana Danso Agyei II says the move taken by the traditional authorities is to ensure that the voter registration exercise in the area scheduled for July 12 is not characterised by unnecessary tension and acrimony.



The Chief made the call during a stakeholder meeting with the two major political parties, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and the New Patriotic Party (NPP), the police, military and religious organisations on how to ensure incident-free voter registration exercise.



According to him, he wants to avert nasty incidents that have characterised the exercise in other jurisdictions in the Asutifi South constituency since the exercise started.



He revealed that residents in the areas know those in the Nkasem community and warned outsiders to stay away as the exercise on Sunday will by for residents of Nkasem.

“I am not happy with the events in other areas since the exercise started in this constituency. I have therefore called this meeting to tell you that Nananom and the people of Nkasem want peace in the upcoming voter registration exercise on Sunday. We don’t want the situation where you will busing strangers to Nkasem to come and register as we as a people know ourselves and we are law-abiding people”.



The Asutifi South Member of Parliament, Alhaji Collins Dauda commended the chief for the initiative which he said will go a long way to ensure peace in the exercise on Sunday.



Alhaji Collins Dauda, however, warned that the registration process will only be peaceful if there are no biases and urged the EC, the security agencies, and other key players to play a neutral role by ensuring that the right things are done.





Source: Aboagye Frank, Contributor

