Nkommo Wo Ho: Nigeria elections; Ghanaian celebrities contest for parliamentary seats

This episode of Nkomo Wo Ho highlights the massive reactions that greeted the outcome of the 2023 presidential and National Assembly elections in Nigeria, which saw Ahmed Bola Asiwaju Tinubu declared the winner of the keenly-contested race.

The edition also focuses on how the announcement of the election results was characterized by disappointments as well as excitement, particularly from some celebrities in Nigeria and Ghana.



Also, some Ghanaian celebrities have taken steps to fulfil their political ambitions by contesting as parliamentary candidates in some constituencies in the country.



The likes of Fred Nuamah, John Dumelo, Kojo Jones, Baba Sadiq and many others are set to battle it out in the upcoming National Democratic Congress (NDC) primaries scheduled in May 2023.



These and more interesting titbits have been lined up for viewers in this latest edition of Nkomo Wo Ho on GhanaWeb TV.

VKB/AE