Nkosuohene of Kwahu Nkwatia inaugurates 80 bed NICU facility for Eastern Regional hospital

The commissioned NICU facility for the Eastern Regional Hospital

Source: Michael Oberteye

A non-governmental organization, the Kabaka Foundation, has commissioned a well-equipped, multi-purpose Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) and mothers’ hostel for the Eastern Regional Hospital at Koforidua.

The establishment of the facility at a cost of GHC 7 million is part of the foundation’s efforts towards addressing the difficulties families of preterm babies go through in accessing healthcare services at the regional hospital to save babies who need critical interventions.



The new Baby and Mother Unit named after the Omanhene of New Juaben, Daasebre Kwaku Boateng III consists of an 80-bed capacity NICU, the Yaa Boatemma Neonatal Intensive Care Unit consisting of a high dependency, low dependency, a procedure room, stable and isolation wards, and the Kangaroo Mother Care Excellence Centre.



Others include a 50-bed capacity Conference Centre, a 40-bed capacity mother hostel, and an Ambulance Bay.



The chairman of the Kabaka Foundation, Nana Owiredu Wadie I said the project was aimed at facilitating the expeditious delivery of health services.



Citing the provisions of the UN SDSs to buttress his point, he said, “This project embodies Kabaka Foundation’s commitment to the sustainable development goal three which strives for good health and wellbeing".

According to him, he was motivated by the high mortality rate of deaths arising due to insufficient health facilities to initiate the laudable project.



“When it came to my attention that 31 deaths per thousand live birds die in Ghana due to inadequate modern health facilities for children, I asked myself what can I do to help the situation?", he added.



Ebo Hammond, Director of Health Administration and Support Services speaking on behalf of the Director General of Ghana Health Service expressed the appreciation of the Ministry of Health and the Ghana Health Service to the sponsor of the facility, adding that the gesture represented the collaborative efforts towards ensuring a brighter and healthier future for helpless children.



“Collectively, we’re contributing to a brighter and healthier future for our vulnerable children in the Eastern Region and beyond,” he said.



Detailing the grim statistics surrounding neonatal mortalities in the region and country, Ebo Hammond averred that nationally, the average institutional neonatal mortality for every 1000 live births stood at 6.5 in the year 2022 which translates to an 8.5 percent reduction over the 2021 figure.

According to him, 7.2 children out of every 1000 deliveries died in 2021.



“Even though Ghana has made strides in reducing neo-natal deaths over the last decade, we’re a shade behind the national target of 5 deaths,” he added.



Narrowing down to the Eastern Region, he further disclosed that 7.8% out of every 1000 newborn babies die, a figure he said is way above the national average.



Eulogizing Nana Owiredu Wadie I for his generosity to the welfare of the community, the Eastern Regional Minister, Seth Kwame Acheampong underscored the need to ensure that healthcare was available for all.



“The sustainable development goal 3 emphasizes that we must achieve universal health coverage and access to quality healthcare for all at all ages, therefore no one must be left behind”, he said.

According to him, the establishment of the facility represented a testament to what can be achieved when individuals and organisations come together with a common purpose to save and improve the lives of our youngest and most vulnerable citizens.



The minister while acknowledging that the region is grappling with challenges about healthcare delivery said neonatal facilities have been stretched to their limits.



“The Eastern Region of Ghana and many other parts of our great nation has faced its fair share of challenges, especially in healthcare delivery. Our neonatal care facilities have been stretched to their limits often unable to provide the level of care that their newborns deserve”, he stated.



Describing the act of benevolence as a dream come true, Cynthia Yomor Martey, a Neo-Natal nurse specialist at the Eastern Regional Hospital identified overcrowding as a major impediment confronting personnel at the old facility.



Expressing relief at the new facility, she said the new NICU would ensure that service is delivered in a conducive environment for both staff and mothers.

She said though the old facility had some incubators for both high and low-dependency cases, these were inadequate.



She expressed her utmost gratitude for the benefactor and assured that the facility would be well-maintained to ensure that it lasts long enough to serve its purpose.



Other personalities present at the event included the Akwamumanhene, Odeneho Kwafo Akoto III, and the Omanhene of New Juaben Daasebre Kwaku Boateng.