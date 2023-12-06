Nkrumah will clap for Akufo-Addo if he comes from his grave to see what he has done – NPP Chairman

Third National Vice Chairman of the ruling New Patriotic Party, Alhaji Osman Masawudu has stated that Ghana’s first President, Dr Kwame Nkrumah will marvel at the transformative achievements chalked by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo if he were to resurrect and see the current state of the country.

Speaking on Top Radio’s Final Point political programme hosted by Kwabena Owusu Agyeman, Alhaji Osman emphasised that Dr Nkrumah will personally congratulate the current president by clapping for him.



“If Kwame Nkrumah wakes up today, he will testify that Ghana has changed, I swear he will be very happy to see the state of Ghana today because when Kwame Nkrumah comes to see Ghana today, he will see things he never imagined Ghana having.



“If Kwame Nkrumah wakes up and see that the whole Ghana can now attend school for free (Junior High School) and not just the Northern Region that can enjoy free education which I benefited, Kwame Nkrumah will exclaim and ask which President of Ghana has been able to allow all Ghanaians and all this population attend school for free? He will be told it is President Akufo-Addo, he will personally clap for Akufo-Addo. Kwame Nkrumah has not seen drone before but when he wakes up, he will see that Akufo-Addo has brought drones which are able to deliver medicines,” he stated.

While touting the achievements of his party in governance, the third vice chairperson of the NPP argued that the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) on the other hand has nothing to show for their several years spent in government over the past years.







GA/SARA