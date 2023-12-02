Nkwanta: Akyode youth severs relationship with NPP

NPP flag

The Akyode Youth Association in Nkwanta, Oti Region, has officially declared the termination of its affiliation with the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP).

The youth expressed profound disappointment with the NPP, vowing not to engage in any activities related to the party in the Nkwanta South Constituency until justice prevails in the communal clashes involving Akyodes, Adele, Challas, and Kotokoli, which resulted in a curfew.



During a press conference in Accra, Mr Sillas Asiedu, the spokesperson for the Association, conveyed their decision, highlighting that, despite the NPP being their party of choice since the advent of the 1992 constitutional dispensation, recent developments surrounding the conflict have compelled them to sever ties ahead of the 2024 general elections.



Mr Asiedu cited the government's failure to conduct a thorough investigation into the 2022 communal clashes, as described by the Nkwanta police.



He expressed dissatisfaction with the one-sided arrests and trial of four individuals at the Ho Court.



Additionally, the spokesperson pointed out the NPP's inability to address the reported destruction of houses, vehicles, and valuable properties allegedly carried out by one Agya Rubber and his Adele gang.

The Akyode Youth Association emphasised that the NPP had traditionally secured 70 percent of votes in the Akyode area, stating their utter disappointment in the party for failing to provide security and ensure justice in the ongoing situation.



The Association contends that their support for the NPP has led to their community being targeted and mistreated.



The spokesperson further highlighted the plight of the Akyode tribe, part of the Guan stock, likening it to unjustly giving a dog a bad name and hanging it.



This, he claimed, is a consequence of their unwavering support for the NPP, especially in the Volta Region at the time, since the inception of the Fourth Republic.



Despite the severance of ties, Mr Asiedu expressed gratitude to Nana Yaw Felix Ade, the NPP's Oti Regional Organiser, for demonstrating leadership by engaging both conflicting sides to exercise restraint and contribute to bringing peace to Nkwanta.