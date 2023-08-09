Nkwanta South: 13 pregnant teenagers writing BECE

File photo

Thirteen pregnant girls are taking the 2023 Basic Education Certificate Examination in the Nkwanta South District of the Oti region.

The 13 pregnancy cases were documented from various places where the examination is being conducted.



According to Fidelis Kwablah Sewurah, the Supervisor at Kyabobo Centre, one of the students was in such terrible condition that she couldn’t even sit down, and they had to give her a bed.



He recommended parents to provide their children with the finest possible care and assistance so that they may focus on their schoolwork.



Several of them are about to give birth, according to our correspondent Samali Abdul Razak on Rainbow Radio 87.5FM’s Nyankonton Mu Nsem.

Joshua Makubu, the Regional Minister of Oti, has also expressed concern about the situation and has asked for action to remedy it.



A total of 602,457 final-year junior high school (JHS) students across Ghana are writing this year’s BECE.



The total candidature of 602,457 represents an increase of 49,049 over last year’s figure of 553,408.



The Volta and Oti regions will also have 44,221 candidates (22,723 males and 21,498 females).